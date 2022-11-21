NIBSS Joins Stakeholders to Discuss Financial Inclusion at IFIC’22





Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) would join other stakeholders at the upcoming International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC) to examine opportunities, identify concrete solutions and initiate interventions that would ensure the achievement of Nigeria’s financial inclusion objectives.

The theme of the IFIC, which is billed to hold in Abuja on November 24 and 25, 2022, is, “Financial Inclusion for all: Scaling Innovative Digital Models.”

The conference would be the first to be held in the country since the Nigeria launched its National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) in 2012.

The NIBSS, in collaboration with other financial services providers has made huge investments to provide affordable digital financial services (DFS) to the unbanked and financially excluded members of the Nigerian population.

Speaking on stakeholders’ contribution towards the national financial inclusion objectives, the Managing Director/CEO of NIBSS,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper