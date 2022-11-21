Powerful Explosions Shake Ukraine’s Nuclear Plant Area, Says IAEA Chief





The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said powerful explosions shook the area of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), “abruptly ending a period of relative calm” at the facility.

IAEA’s Director-General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, in a statement on Sunday, said those blasts which occurred on Saturday evening and early hours of Sunday further underlined “the urgent need for measures to help prevent a nuclear accident there”.

“As I have said many times before, you’re playing with fire!”

In what appeared to be renewed shelling near and at the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, IAEA experts on the ground reported that more than a dozen blasts were heard within a short period of time in the morning local time.

The IAEA team were also able to see some of the explosions from their windows.

“The news from our team yesterday and this morning is extremely disturbing,” Grossi said.

Citing information provided by…





Source: Thisday Newspaper