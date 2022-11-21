Restoration of East-West Road Brings Joy to N’Delta, Says  NDDC Boss





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, has said that the swift restoration of the damaged sections of East-West Road in Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States has brought joy to the people of the region.

Audu-Ohwavborua said that what the commission has achieved in the rehabilitation of the flood-ravaged section of the East-West Road remained a miracle, considering the bad state of the road some weeks ago.

He expressed these views when he spoke during an inspection of the emergency repairs being executed by SETRACO Construction Company, at Okogbe in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He remarked: “To say that there is an improvement on what we saw when we inspected the road two weeks ago is an understatement. What we have done here could be likened to a miracle, considering the terrible state of the road a few weeks ago.

“I thank President…





Source: Thisday Newspaper