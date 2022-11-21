Tension in Ekiti as 17 Lawmakers Impeach Speaker Aribisogan





*Female lawmaker, Adelugba, emerges speaker

*Aribisogan, 6 others suspended indefinitely

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Tension rose Monday in the Ekiti State House of Assembly and environs, as 17 out of the 25 members impeached the Speaker, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan.

In replacement, the APC-dominated assembly, elected a lawmaker representing Emure constituency, Hon. Bunmi Adelugba, thereby emerging the first female speaker in Ekiti’s history.

Aribisogan, representing Ikole constituency 2, was last week elected to replace to deceased’s Speaker, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, who died a month ago after suffered heart attack.

The situation was pulsating around the assembly, on Monday, as all the roads leading the legislative arm were cordoned off by anti-riot and anti-bomb squads of the Ekiti state Police Command, as well as hordes of thugs, who were openly abusing hard drugs and brandishing weapons.

Stern-looking policemen prevented journalists and staff of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper