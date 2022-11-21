WORLD CUP 2022: Qatar Set Record as First Host to Lose Opening Match 







Duro Ikhazuagbe in Doha

Hosts Qatar opened their 2022 FIFA World Cup in unfancied fashion after they were easily beaten 2-0 in a drab game by Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium.

The Middle East nation thus became the first host of the tournament to lose their opening match as other hosts who are not football powers struggled to secure barren results.

The Qataris have sustained the unenviable record of no Asian country wins won World Cup opening matches.

Fenerbahce forward, Enner Valencia was the hero of the night for Ecuador as his brace ensured that the South American nation begin their Qatar 2022 campaign in flying colours despite petitions to get them disqualified for fielding a player not holding their country’s passport in the qualifiers.

With African champions Senegal and three times finalists, The Netherlands still to play, Qatar’s chances have become slimmer with this result.

A dramatic opening to the contest saw Valencia’s header from close range ruled…





Source: Thisday Newspaper