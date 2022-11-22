COP 27: African Businesses Can Leverage Climate Action for Sustainable Business Growth  





The 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27), which ended on Sunday November 20, 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, opened opportunity for senior government officials and non-state actors to address climate change and its impacts. It was a unique opportunity for African to lend a voice to the costs of climate change and climate action to the continent, writes Emma Okonji

The COP is the largest annual gathering on climate action and seeks to address the existential threats posed by climate change to humanity such as growing energy crisis, record greenhouse gas concentrations, and increasing extreme weather events, through a multilateral and multi-stakeholder advocacy to deliver on the landmark 2016 Paris Agreement, for people and the planet. According to the COP 27 Presidency Action Plan, key focus areas for the Conference are climate finance, adaptation and agriculture, innovation and clean technologies, water…





Source: Thisday Newspaper