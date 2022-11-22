CUPP Lauds Emefiele on Naira Redesign, Alleges Move By Lawmakers to Scuttle Initiative





•Group backs CBN, declares governor ‘Man of the Year’

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has once more hailed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele over the decision of the apex bank to redesign some denominations of the country’s currency.

The CUPP noted that the initiative from the central bank was vital and would help ensure credible elections in 2023.

The spokesperson of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, in a statement yesterday, said the redesigning of the naira would be a major setback for illicit transactions and vote buyers who had already stashed cash for the forthcoming elections.

The CUPP in what it described as an “outstanding contribution to free, fair, credible, acceptable, and inclusive elections,” by the CBN, however, alleged of a plot to scuttle the naira redesign policy by the House of Representatives through a ‘Currency Change Procedure…





Source: Thisday Newspaper