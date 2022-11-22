Fact-Checking Peter Obi





THE ALTERNATIVE

By Reno Omokri

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, Peter Obi was in Port Harcourt on the invitation of Governor Ezenwa Nyesom Wike to inaugurate the Ikoku Flyover. While there, his garrulousness landed him in hot water twice.

Firstly, he was shown as a Machiavellian politician to whom the end justifies the means, when he tried to pull off a devil’s bargain with Mr. Wike. He said on camera as follows:

“We will not quarrel with you. Please give us this one (meaning the Presidential election) and collect the other one (meaning the gubernatorial election). I will accommodate them (Rivers state) in the other one.” Remember this agreement today. I’m kneeling down and begging, take this one (state) give me this one (centre).”

Many of his non-hardcore supporters were shocked at the comments. A number of them said even if he must make such a bargain, he should have been circumspect enough not to do so publicly.

Definitely, the Labour Party…





