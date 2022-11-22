Lawmakers Approve Buhari’s Request for Reimbursement of N27.8bn Debt Owed Yobe, Kebbi, Taraba





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at plenary Tuesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the issuance of N27.8 billion in promissory notes to settle outstanding claims and liabilities of the Yobe, Kebbi and Taraba State governments.

In September, Buhari had written to the lawmakers for the debts payment requests to be routed through the Debt Management Office (DMO), which include N6.706 billion for the Kebbi State Government on the construction of federal roads in the state and N2.706 billion for the Taraba State Government for constructing federal roads as well.

In another request, President Buhari also sought for the approval of issuance of N18.623 billion for Yobe State Government.

He said the payment will help the state to offset all monies expended on the execution of five different federal road projects in the state.

The approval followed the consideration and adoption of the report laid by the Chairman, House Committee on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper