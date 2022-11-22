Lotus Bank MD Tasks NUC, NBTE on Entrepreneurship Programme for Youths Devt





Funmi Ogundare​

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lotus Bank, Mrs. Kafilat Araoye, has called on the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) and National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to make it obligatory for tertiary institutions to infuse at least one module on Entrepreneurship or Business Management in all degree or diploma​

programmes, saying that this will go a long way in ensuring that youths who go into entrepreneurship can be fully equipped for the life of business.

Araoye who made this known while delivering Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH’s) 34th convocation lecture titled ‘Emergence of Successful Young Entrepreneurs in the Current Nigeria Economy: The Place of Integrity’,​ ​recently, said the move will help our society, the youths and our future.​

She advised the graduands and those still​

in school, to consider adopting the options of making themselves more​

attractive to employers through learning and getting…





Source: Thisday Newspaper