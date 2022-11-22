Obi to Nigerians: I’ll Be in Charge of Nigeria, Hold Me Responsible





•Says he won’t give excuses as president but provide solutions

•Reiterates commitment to transforming nation, outlines agenda

•Declares era of borrowing for consumption over

•Explains delay in releasing his manifesto

•Clarifies he didn’t offer Kwankwaso money to step down for him

Segun James and Oluchi Chibuzor

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, told Nigerians that he would be the one actively in charge of the affairs of the nation, if elected president, and should, thus, be held responsible for whatever happened on his watch.

Obi made the assertion in Lagos when he appeared as guest of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) forum.

The LP candidate promised never to give excuses as president but always provide solutions, and reiterated his commitment to the country’s transformation. He vowed never to fail the nation, declaring that the era of borrowing for consumption would be over under him, and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper