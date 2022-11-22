Osun Varsity Wins Melinda Gates Foundation $1.4m Grant





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State University (OSU) has won Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation $1.4 million Research Grant and others grants.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference to herald the development, the Vice-chancellor of OSU, Professor Clement Adebooye, noted that the multi-disciplinary research team was led by Prof. Monsuru Adebayo Adeleke, a Professor of Public Health Entomology and Parasitology in the Department of Zoology of the institution.

Adeboye stressed that OSU developed a long-term research proposal for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on the subject ‘Black Fly.’

“The research is for the development of black fly pheromone baited trap and some entomological studies on black fly trapping and control in Nigeria.”

The vice-chancellor announced that the research team, in a stiff and healthy competition has received a grant of $1.4million for entomological research and black fly pheromones from the Bill and Melinda Gates…





Source: Thisday Newspaper