Oyebanji Exonerates Self from Ekiti Assembly Crisis





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has denied any involvement in the factional crisis rocking the state House of Assembly over the removal of Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan as the Speaker.

Oyebanji applauded all the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over their swift intervention in resolving the bedlam, which he described as a “family affair”.

Oyebanji said this in Ado Ekiti while playing host to the new Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba, and the party’s leadership.

The governor described the crisis “as a family affair and one of the beauty of democracy”, denying insinuations in some quarters that he was meddling in the affairs of the House.

He appreciated the lawmakers for their civility, saying: “You have justified the confidence your various constituencies reposed in you, by doing the right thing at the appropriate time.”

Oyebanji assured the new Speaker of his support, reminding…





Source: Thisday Newspaper