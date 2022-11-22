Security Operatives Rescue 76 Victims from Kidnappers  in Kaduna





John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command (KSPC) has said that 76 victims of kidnappers have been rescued by security operatives in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of the KSPC, Mr. Mohammed Jalige, said this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

He said the victims which comprise of males and females, were passengers from Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State, traveling to different destinations.

He said: “On November 18, at about 2300hrs, the Divisional Police Headquarters in Giwa received reports that a large number of bandits blocked a section of Funtua-Zaria Road at Gulbala area of Giwa LGA and abducted many commuters.

“On the strength of the report, a combined team of police and military were immediately mobilised to the location with clear directives to dismantle the road blockade, root out the armed miscreants and rescue any victims they may have abducted.”

According to him, “on reaching the location a Ford open truck…





Source: Thisday Newspaper