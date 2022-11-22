Terrorism: Senate Okays Police Special Forces,Training School Establishment in Borno 





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Tuesday passed for second reading, a bill meant to establish the Nigerian Police Special Forces and the Nigeria Police Special Forces Training School in Gwoza, Borno State.

The sponsor of the Bill, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Army, Senator Ali Ndume, said the proposed legislation would enable the country effectively tackle banditry and terrorism when established.

He said: “The Nigeria Police Special Forces Training School in Gwoza would among others, combat the menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other heinous crimes.

“It will train the required manpower for the Special Forces in order to enhance effective national security through provision of professionalised training, knowledge, as well as to award certificates to deserving and qualified officers on successful completion of training.”

Ndume said the objective of the bill was to combat the menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, other…





Source: Thisday Newspaper