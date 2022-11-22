Tompolo Foundation Donates N150m Relief Items to Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers Victims – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Relief items worth N150 million have been donated to flood victims in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States by the former leader of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Chief Government Ekpemupolo )also known as Tompolo).

Ekpemupolo, who is also the president of Ekpemupolo Foundation, made the donations yesterday through his Foundation, as part of efforts to assuage the plights of those affected by the recent devastating flood.

The relief materials included 2,400 bags of rice, 100 bags of beans, 200 bags of Garri, 5,000 tubers of yam, 200 kegs of palm oil, 600 kegs of groundnut oil and 2,000 cartons of noodles.

The Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, while handing over the relief items to representatives of the impacted areas in Warri, Delta State, said the Foundation has been in the business of rendering assistance to the “less-privileged” since the previous flood in…