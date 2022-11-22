World Bank President: Nigeria in Urgent Need to Strengthen Fiscal Management





•Harps on need to create unified, stable, market-based exchange rate

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

The World Bank has urged Nigeria to urgently strengthen its fiscal management, create a unified, stable market-based exchange rate, and reiterated the need for the country to phase out what it described as, “its costly, regressive fuel subsidy.”

It also advised the country to quickly rationalise preferential trade restrictions and tax exemptions.

The Bank’s Group President, David Malpass gave the admonition while commenting on a new Nigeria Public Finance Review report released yesterday in Abuja.

Malpass said: “Nigeria’s government urgently needs to strengthen fiscal management, create a unified, stable market-based exchange rate, phase out its costly, regressive fuel subsidy and rationalise preferential trade restrictions and tax exemptions.

“These would lay the groundwork for the increases in public revenues and spending needed to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper