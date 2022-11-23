Abiodun Renames College of Education after Awujale





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has formally renamed the Tai-Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ajose, as the Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology (SACOETEC), with a pledge that the institution would remain a College of Education with the mandate to groom middle level teachers for the educational system of the country.

Abiodun, while speaking at the ceremony yesterday, said his administration would not relent in its quest to make the institution an envy of others in the country.

The governor noted that despite the change in the name, the institution would continue to run its degree programmes, as well as accommodate science and technology courses.

He declared that his administration would be supporting the institution in the area of infrastructure, disclosing that the ongoing reconstruction of road from Ala passing through Omu-Ijebu would soon be inaugurated.

The governor said: “We are gathered…





Source: Thisday Newspaper