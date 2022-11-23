BPE Pre-qualifies Six Firms for Concessioning of Calabar, Kano FTZs  





Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has pre-qualified six firms, and issued them with the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the concession of the Calabar and Kano Free Trade Zones (FTZs).

They are Diamond Stripes Consortium, BUA International Limited and Northwest Petroleum and Gas Company Limited for Calabar Free Trade Zone, and Diamond Stripes Consortium, Urban Shelter Infrastructure Limited and BUA International Limited for Kano Free Trade Zone.

In a statement, the BPE said its Director General, Mr. Alex Okoh announced their pre- qualification at the bidders’ pre-bid conference for the concession of the two FTZs in Abuja.

Okoh said the bidders were expected to submit their proposals on or before December 2, 2022.

He said: “Thereafter, the technical proposals will be publicly opened the same day and evaluated subsequently. The bidders are also expected to submit, along with their proposals, the draft Concession Agreement that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper