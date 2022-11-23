Breaking: Appeal Court Upholds Nullification of Zamfara PDP Guber Primary





By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto presided over by Justice Muhammad Shuaibu has dismissed the appeal filed by governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara, Dr Dauda Lawal, challenging the nullification his candidature.

In a unanimous judgement by the panel of judges, Justice Shuaibu said the appeal was an abuse of judicial process and lacked merit.

Shuaibu further explained that the apeallant had no right to appeal the judgement he had already complied with.

He noted that the appeal was an academic exercise and therefore awarded N100,000 against the appeallant to be paid to the respondents .

Ibrahim Shehu a gubernatorial aspirant of PDP in Zamfara state had challenged the emergence of Dr Dauda Lawal, a PDP candidate in the state saying the election that returned him was marred by irregularities and non compliance with electoral act and PDP guidelines.

He had approached a Federal High Court Gusau…





Source: Thisday Newspaper