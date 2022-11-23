Buhari Kick-starts Oil Drilling in North as  $3bn Kolmani River Oil Wells Takes Off





•Northern govs, Tinubu, others upbeat

•Urge operators to learn from mistakes in Niger Delta

•New discovery to add 1bn barrels, 500bcf of gas to national reserves

•Facility expected to produce 120,000bpd, house refinery, fertiliser plant

Deji Elumoye, Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Prominent Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari, a retinue of governors from the northern region, ministers, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and oil industry operators yesterday expressed optimism over the opportunities presented by the drilling of first oil in the north.

A visibly elated Buhari, in his speech, said it was to the credit of his government that at a time that financing of fossil fuel projects was drying up due to the energy transition drive, his administration was able to attract $3 billion to the sector.

Buhari described the day as important in the economic history of the…





