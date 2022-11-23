Buhari: Redesigned Naira Notes Will be Difficult to Counterfeit 





President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the new Naira banknotes, expressing delight that the redesigned currencies were locally produced by the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting (NSPM) Plc.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new banknotes which preceded the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, Buhari explained in detail the basis for his approval to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the ₦‎200, ₦‎500 and ₦‎1000 banknotes.

According to the president, the new Naira banknotes have been fortified with security features that make them difficult to counterfeit.

He added that the new banknotes would help CBN to design and implement better monetary policy objectives, as well as enrich the collective memory of Nigeria’s heritage.

Buhari commended the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and his Deputies for the initiative.

He equally thanked the Managing Director, Executive Directors and staffers of NSPM PLC “for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper