CMS OGS Honours Old Boys for Restoring Alma Mater





Funmi Ogundare​

It was a celebration as the Old Grammarians’ Society (OGS), CMS Grammar School, Lagos, held its 2022 merit award and fundraising ceremony to recognise the services of the old boys desirous of restoring the glory of their alma mater.

The programme also provided an opportunity for camaraderie among the old boys after several years of leaving school.

In his remarks, the OGS President, Mr Olu Vincent, expressed excitement that the old boys have not disappointed their alma mater in putting up infrastructures and ensuring that academics remain a top priority. He noted the awards motivated the old boys to give back to the system.

He disclosed that before the end of the year, the OGS would inaugurate the first e-resource library in sub-Saharan Africa.

He also disclosed that it will be laying the foundation stone for the Ultra-modern ICT building in the first quarter of 2023 to accommodate its computerisation programme, enabling the students to develop…





Source: Thisday Newspaper