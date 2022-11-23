Gown to Town: Strategies for Graduate Employment Readiness and Economic Growth





By Alex Otti

As one whose own personal transition from gown to town years ago was quick and ultimately rewarding, this topic resonates quite well with me. And this is even more so because as I progressed from entry-level workplace employee to C-Suite leadership, I came to gain more perspective into the complexities of the transition.

Let us start from what we already know. Officially, Nigeria’s unemployment rate is 33.3%. This data from the Bureau of Statistics translates to about 23.19m citizens without jobs. When you add to it our underemployment rate, you get a combined 56.1%. And when you consider that 70% of Nigeria’s population comprises people less than 35 years of age, you get a clearer picture of the demography mostly hit by our sorry situation. We have an army of young people, skilled and unskilled, without jobs!

My duty today is to set the tone for deliberations on strategies for promoting an entrepreneurial mindset and marketplace readiness in most…





Source: Thisday Newspaper