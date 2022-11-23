Humanitarian Affairs Ministry Presents N35bn 2023 Budget Proposal





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has presented a N35,595,233,430.00 budget proposal for 2023.

The Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq presented the Ministry’s 2023 budget estimates to the Senate Committee on Special Duties at National Assembly, Abuja.

The minister was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary and Directors of the Ministry during the budget defense.

The budget comprises total recurrent expenditure of N1,073,705,755.00 only and a total capital allocation of N34,510,760,413.00.

On the performance of the 2022 budget, the Minister revealed that a total sum of N291,652,083.36 only or 58.3 per cent of the total overhead expenditure had been released as at September 30, 2022, while the sum of NI,810,565,093.45 or 48.00 per cent was released for capital expenditure for the same period.

She further disclosed that the total sum of N288,041,185.32 million, or 98.76 per cent of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper