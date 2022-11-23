Lawmakers Approve Buhari’s Request for N27.8bn Reimbursement for Debt Owed Yobe, Kebbi, Taraba – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at plenary yesterday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the issuance of N27.8 billion in promissory notes to settle outstanding claims and liabilities of the Yobe, Kebbi and Taraba states governments.

In September, Buhari had written to the lawmakers for the debts repayment requests to be routed through Debt Management Office (DMO). The sum included N6.706 billion for Kebbi State Government for the construction of federal road in the state, and N2.706 billion for Taraba State government for constructing federal roads as well.

In another request, Buhari had also sought for approval of issuance of N18.623 billion for Yobe State Government. He said payments would help the state offset all monies, expended on the execution of five different federal road projects in the state.

The approval yesterday followed the consideration and adoption of report laid by the Chairman House Committee on…