President to Unveil New Naira Banknotes Today





•Emefiele: January 31 deadline for return of old N200, N500, N1,000 denominations sacrosanct

•CBN raises MPR to 16.5% to tame inflation

•To draw from strategic grain reserve to moderate food prices, says no plans to exit ABP as disbursement hits N1.07 trillion

James Emejo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to unveil the newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes at the presidential villa today, earlier than the December 15, 2022, date that was previously announced.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who thanked the president for backing the redesign project amidst criticisms from those who had opposed the move.

The release of the new naira denominations was originally scheduled for mid-December, but the CBN governor said Buhari had graciously accepted to unveil them today.

Emefiele, while addressing journalists at the end of the two-day meeting of the Monetary…





Source: Thisday Newspaper