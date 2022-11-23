Wike Presents N550.6bn Budget Proposal for 2023





Sule, Masari propose N148.9bn, N288bn respectively

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt, Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has presented the sum of N550, 666, 987, 238.00 to the State House of Assembly as Appropriation Bill for 2023.

Wike who titled the 2023 Appropriation Bill, as ‘Budget of Consolidation and Continuity,’ said it comprises capital and recurrent expenditure of the 2023 fiscal year.

Similarly, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, presented a budget estimate of N148.9 billion for the 2023 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly for assent, just as Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, became emotional while presenting a budget estimate of N288 billion for the 2023 fiscal year before the lawmakers.

Presenting the budget before State lawmakers yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Wike explained that his administration projected the sum of N350,977,495,537.00 as capital…





Source: Thisday Newspaper