Emefiele: Inflation Rate will Fall Steadily to Less than 15 Percent by Q4 2023





*Says apex bank succeeding with various monetary policy measures

Nume Ekeghe

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has stated that with the various monetary policy tools in use by the CBN, he foresees inflation figures declining steadily to below 15 per cent by the end of 2023.

Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that inflation in Nigeria increased by a record 5.09 per cent to 21.09 per cent year-on-year in October 2022, compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

But Emefiele, who was speaking at the 57th annual Banker’s Dinner hosted by the Chattered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos, yesterday, noted that the 2023 elections would trigger a slight increase in inflation, but afterwards, there would be a continuous deceleration of inflation.

He said: “Inflation expectations are rising as existing structural rigidities are compounded by global factors and anticipated election-related liquidity…





Source: Thisday Newspaper