Ayade: Cross River to Generate 50mw from Power Plants





Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has expressed optimism that a combined power generation from the two power plants built by his administration would give the state about 50 megawatts of electricity that would guarantee Calabar, the capital, steady power supply independent of the national grid.

The two power plants are situated at the Parliamentary Extension area of the capital and at Adiabo, an outskirts of the capital.

Speaking during a facility tour of the 26 megawatts gas-fired power plants, whose construction is nearing completion, at Adiabo, the governor said he was delighted that, “we have less than seven kilometers where we are going to do hot tapping of the gas with an eight-inch pipe and bring it across to our pipeline.”

According to him, “the consistent generation of 26 megawatt from here combined with the one at Parliamentary Extension will give Cross River State almost 50MW of steady power, making Calabar the first city to be powered from an…





Source: Thisday Newspaper