NDLEA Arrests Saudi-bound Trafficker with Cocaine in Sandals





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a member of Lagos major drug syndicate, a 56-year-old, Lawal Oyenuga, who was on a mission to deliver 400 grammes of cocaine concealed in a pair of palm sandals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Orenuga’s arrest led to a swift follow-up arrest of a wanted notorious kingpin, Wasiu Gbolahan popularly known as Teacher, who is notorious for the recruitment of mules for the cartel.

A statement on Sunday by the spokesman of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said operatives of the anti-narcotics agency attached to the screening point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, had on Thursday 24th November intercepted Oyenuga with a pair of black palm sandals packed in the luggage he was going with to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia via Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airways flight.

Babafemi disclosed that a thorough examination of the sandals revealed they were used to conceal two parcels of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper