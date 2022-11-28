Stakeholders Extol Ovia as Zenith Names Iconic Unilag Alumni Building in Honour of Late Ibidapo-Obe





Peter Uzoho

The memory of late Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (Unilag) came alive as Zenith Bank Plc named the iconic building housing its Unilag branch and the University of Lagos (Unilag) Alumni in his honour last Friday.

In his opening remarks at the inauguration ceremony, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc and Chairman of the Body of Banks’ CEOs in Nigeria, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, lauded the Founder and Chairman of the bank, Jim Ovia, for being physically present at the commissioning of the building to honour the memory of his late friend, Prof. Ibidapo-Obe, who served on the board of Zenith Bank as a Non-Executive Director, and for his passion for youth education and digital learning.

He noted the remarkable and continued commitment of Ovia to education and youth development in Nigeria, especially through the setting up of the James Hope College, a co-educational institution which offers a combination…





Source: Thisday Newspaper