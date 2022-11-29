Alleged Forgery of S’Court’s Judgment: Court Remands APGA’s Factional Leader, Njoku, in Suleja Correctional Centre





Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Mohammed Madugu of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Bwari, Abuja, yesterday ordered the remand of the factional leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku, and another at the Suleja Correctional Centre.

Njoku and his co-defendant, Chukwuemeka Nwoga, are to be remanded in custody till November 30 when the court would deliver ruling in the bail applications.

The Judge fixed the date for ruling shortly after arguments were made for and against the bail applications by counsel in the matter.

Njoku and Nwoga were earlier arraigned on a 14-count criminal charge bordering on forgery, an offence which attracts imprisonment of maximum of 14 years jail term if found guilty.

The Inspector General of Police (IG) had accused them of forging a Supreme Court judgment and the letter-head paper of retired Justice Mary Peter-Odili.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the entire 14-count…





Source: Thisday Newspaper