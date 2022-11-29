CBN Outlines Policy Initiatives to Accelerate 95% Financial Inclusion Target





•Agent banking channels hit 1.4 million in October

Obinna Chima

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that it is assiduously working towards achieving its 95 per cent financial inclusion target by 2024, with the recent launch of its Revised National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS 3.0) and a number of other important policy frameworks.

It listed the other initiatives to help ensure 95 per cent of Nigerians have access to financial services to include the National Strategy for Leveraging Agent Networks for Women’s Financial Inclusion; National Fintech Strategy; Nigeria Payments System Vision 2025 (PSV 2025); Nigerian Financial Services Maps (NFSMaps); the CBN Regulatory Sandbox as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria – Central Bank of Egypt Fintech Bridge.

The CBN Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability Directorate, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, disclosed this in a speech she delivered at the recently held 2022 Financial Inclusion Conference, in Abuja, a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper