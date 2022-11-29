FCTA Demolishes Apo Tipper Garage





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), early yesterday demolished the popular Apo Tipper Garage in order to ensure the smooth construction work on the Apo interchange.

It carried out the large-scale demolition in collaboration with different security agencies by removing shanties, illegal shops, mechanic shops, food stalls and building materials shops. Some abandoned trucks and vehicles were also towed to the VIO office.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who led the FCT Taskforce Team, said the garage was encroaching on a major interchange on four lane highway that connects the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway all the way to Kubwa.

“The FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Bello at the weekend took a very developmental tour, around Guzape district to check developmental work in Guzape and to ensure the work get to advance stage within his tenure, when the minister was…





Source: Thisday Newspaper