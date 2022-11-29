FG Formulates New Safety Regulations for Construction Sector





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has moved to develop the Construction and Allied Works Safety Regulations that would promote the safety and health of workers in that industry.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms. Kachollom S. Daju, stated that the regulations would essentially control operations and activities within the construction industry, thereby significantly reducing the incidences of incessant building collapses across the country.

In a statement signed by the Director and Head of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Olajide Oshundun, the ministry said the aim is to ensure that adequate controls and emergency preparedness are put in place to reduce the impact of work place accidents.

Speaking as she flagged off a workshop in Abuja on the Development of the Construction and Allied Works Safety Regulations, Daju said that the regulations would also ensure that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper