Humanitarian Group Donates Relief Materials, Cash to Flood Victims in Kogi









Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Piqued by the devastation of the recent flood on the victims in Kogi State, a humanitarian organisation, Olayinka

Braimoh Initiative, has donated relief materials and cash worth millions of naira to flood victims in the state.

Founder of the organisation, Mr. Olayinka Braimoh, who personally led the delegation to Kogi State on recently, expressed shock over the devastating impact of the flood on the victims and their property.

The philanthropist and his team, on arrival, paid homage to traditional rulers at their various palaces in the state and commiserated with them and their subjects over the great loses they experienced in the flooding.

Braimoh visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps at Kotonkarfe in Adankolo; Galilee in Lokoja Local Government Area and Gadumo in Ajaokuta LGA, where victims from displaced communities received palliatives from the Olayinka Braimoh Initiative.

While handing over the relief materials…





Source: Thisday Newspaper