Judge Sends IGP to 3 Months Imprisonment for Disobeying Court Order

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, made an order committing the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Mr Usman Baba, to three months imprisonment for allegedly refusing to obey a court judgment made in 2011.

The order was in respect of a police officer, Patrick Okoli, who was compulsorily retired from the force.

Delivering ruling in a contempt proceedings filed by Okoli’s lawyer, Arinze Egbo, the court also warned Baba against non-compliance with the earlier court judgment.

According to Justice Olajuwon, the IG shall be liable to another three months jail-term if he fails to purge himself of the contempt.

Okoli, in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/637/2009, had dragged the IG to court over his alleged compulsory retirement from service.

He had amongst others prayed the court to order his reinstatement, claiming that he was unlawfully retired in 1992 by the Police Council, presently known as Police Service





