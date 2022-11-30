1,000 Dump APC for PDP in Nasarawa





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

More than 1,000 supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State yesterday dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A former chieftain of the APC in the state, Ja’afaru Mohammed Ibrahim, led the over 1.000 defectors into the PDP’s fold during the flag off of 2023 campaign activities of the PDP at the headquarters of Toto Local Government Area.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Ja’afaru Mohammed Ibrahim, who had aspired for the governorship seat of the state in 2019 on the platform of the APC, alleged that the APC as a party had failed woefully in its promises to the people of the state, particularly in his Toto Local Government Area

“Therefore, I believe that the PDP administration will be capable of solving the problems of my people if it formed the next government both in the state and at the centre.”

He, however, assured the PDP campaign team that his people…





Source: Thisday Newspaper