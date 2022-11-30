90 Percent of Die-hard Boko Haram Fighters Dead, Govt Declares





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Borno State Government, yesterday, said 90 per cent of die-hard Boko Haram insurgents were dead just as it attributed the mass surrender of members of the sect to the death of their leader, Ibrahim Shakau, as well as the operations of the military.

This is as the military authorities, yesterday, also said some 1,952 terror suspects were undergoing investigation in the North-east, while some 900 suspects were to go on trial next January.

It further clarified that, contrary to insinuations of abortion of pregnancies of female terror suspects impregnated by insurgents, the military was not aware of such development, having received escaping female suspects, subjected them to screening, medical treatment and aided deliveries of babies, who were alive and healthy and under the care of the military.

But taking journalists round the Hajj Camp in Maiduguri, which housed 14,804 repentant insurgents and families, Special Adviser on Security to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper