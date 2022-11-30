Coca-Cola Donates $500,000 Worth of Equipment to UITH to Reduce Neonatal Mortality









Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The management of Coca-Cola Nigeria has donated hospital equipment worth over $500,000 to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) as part of intervention to ameliorate maternal and neonatal mortality among women in the country.

Already, the company, under its Safe Birth Initiative (SBI) system, has extended such interventions to about five University Teaching Hospitals in the country. They are National Hospital Abuja; Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta; Federal Medical Centre, Owerri; Wesley Guild Hospital Ilesha; and Alimosho General Hospital.

Speaking in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday during the presentation of the equipment to the management of UITH in Ilorin under its Safe Birth Initiative (SBI), the Communications Manager of Coca-Cola Nigeria, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ejindu, said the intervention is meant to reduce the high rate of deaths being recorded during childbirth in Nigeria-both for mothers and newborns.

She noted that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper