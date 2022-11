Pragmatic Play Expands South African Footprint with World Sports Betting

John Bamidele

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, has extended its reach in South Africa through its latest partnership with World Sport Betting. This latest agreement encompasses an array of Pragmatic Play verticals that will be delivered simultaneously, including its award-winning slots titles. This comprises recent hits such as Striking Hot 5 and Happy Hooves, along with long-standing player favourites such as Sweet Bonanza. Live Casino titles will also be available to World Sports Betting, including classics such as Roulette and Blackjack, along with the highly innovative Boom City.

The agreement will also include other RNG products, including Pragmatic Play’s Scratchcards containing the popular Wolf Gold Scratchcard and Queen of Gold Scratchcard games.

This deal highlights Pragmatic Play’s further expansion in the African Market as it continues to grow its brand exposure across the region. Irina Cornides, Chief Operating…





Source: Thisday Newspaper