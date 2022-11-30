Review Panels: Be Humble Enough to Admit Your Blunders, APC Tells Adeleke





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the setting up of various review panels by the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, as an afterthought and one designed to arrive at predetermined outcomes.

The party also called on the governor to settle down to study the handover notes so as to prevent the blunders he is allegedly committing.

It also urged him to be humble enough to accept his blunders so far.

Adeleke had while delivering his inaugural speech announced the invalidation of some of the decisions of his predecessor, including the sacking of some workers. He, however, promised to back it up with an Executive Order the next day.

By yesterday, he reeled out the Executive Orders where he announced the sacking of workers and take-over of three palaces by security agents while asking the occupants to step aside.

However, by yesterday morning, his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, claimed that they neither sacked…





Source: Thisday Newspaper