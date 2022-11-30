Sokoto PDP Guber Candidate Receives Primary School Head Teachers’ Endorsement 





Sokoto PDP Governorship Candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar FCNA, as continued to receive endorsements from key stakeholders across the State. The latest came from Sokoto State Chapter of Association of Primary School Headteachers of Nigeria led by Alhaji Abubakar Moyi Gidadawa who paid him a visit at his residence earlier on Tuesday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Umar’s aide, Nafiu Muhammad Lema.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Moyi said the endorsement was the outcome of a thorough review of the candidates vying for governorship. He said the search for the best candidate led to Umar, due to the fact that he invested in the education of many individuals in the state and beyond.

“His educational background coupled with the background of his family triggered his increasing popularity in the state”, Alhaji Moyi said.

According to him, “in Sokoto, the 2023 contest is about a choice between a candidate with impeccable record and an encompassing resumè,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper