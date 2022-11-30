Standard Insurance Consultants Wins ‘Broker of the Year’ Award





Standard Insurance Consultants Limited (SICL) has won the ‘Insurance Broker of the Year’ award at the 10th Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

The award was recently organised by BusinessDay.

According to a statement yesterday, the win represented a back-to-back distinction for the company, which won the same award in 2021.

“This feat has never been achieved by any other broker in 10 years of the awards,” the statement added.

The award was received by the Managing Director of SICL Reinsurance Brokers Limited, Zaheed Bolaji Oladipo, who represented the Group President and CEO of the Standard Group of Companies, the parent company of SICL, Prof. Ahmed Salawudeen,

“The Insurance Broker of the Year is awarded for excellence and innovation in insurance broking services utilising methods and channels best suited to client needs. “It recognises a broker that has delivered outstanding performance, and innovation without compromising…





Source: Thisday Newspaper