TotalEnergies Flags off 19th Football Tournament for OML58 Host Communities in Rivers





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

TotalEnergies Joint Venture has flagged-off its 2022 football tournament for OML58 host communities in Rivers State.

This year’s is the 19th edition of the annual football competition organised for youths from the 18 communities hosting the facilities of the oil multinational.

The participating communities include, Okinali, Egite, Rumuekpe, Obagi, Ihuaje, Ogbogu, Ede, Obite, Obiyebe, Odhiaje and Akabuka.

Others are Oboburu, Idu, Amah, Erema, Ibewa, Alimini and Akabta. The communities cut across four Local Government Areas of the state; Emohua, Ikwerre, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni and Ahoada.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, held at Okinali in Elele town, Ikwerre LGA, Deputy Managing Director, JV Asset of TotalEnergies, Mr. Guillaume DULOUT, said the tournament was aimed at promoting peace and harmony in its host Communities.Represented by

Henry Ehuike, Manager, Stakeholders Engagement, Strategy and Management of the firm, DOLOUT…





Source: Thisday Newspaper