Tunisia Win But Australia Grab Ticket with Victory over Denmark  





France had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside in the final minute of stoppage-time as Tunisia held on to register a shock victory, but failed to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup and perhaps the first African nation to exit the tournament in Qatar.

It was a famous win for Carthage Eagles and their third victory in their history of participation in the tournament.

Substitute Antoine Griezmann volleyed in a dramatic equaliser at the Education City Stadium but the VAR decision meant Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazi’s brilliant first-half goal proved to be the winner.

However, with Australia recording a 1-0 victory over Denmark in the other match in Group D, Tunisia’s hopes of progressing had been dashed before Griezmann’s goal was ruled out.

France is through to the last 16 as group winners having already secured qualification with victory over Denmark in the last game.

In the other Group match, Australia reached the knockout stage of the tournament…





Source: Thisday Newspaper