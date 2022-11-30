UN Scores Nigeria Low on Women Participation in Politics





Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The United Nations (UN) has scored Nigeria low in the area of women participation in politics.

The UN Women Representative to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ms. Beatrice Eyong, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, at a one-day meeting of, “He for She” (a term for men who are supporting gender equality), organised by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), said in terms of women participation and representation in Africa, Nigeria was the least.

Speaking through the Programme Specialist, Desmond Osalobo, she said, “The women’s participation in politics in Nigeria is very appalling, and very unsatisfactory, and very, very unacceptable.

“Because if you look at the African sub region, Nigeria is one of the lowest countries as far as representation on the parliament is concerned.

“Nigeria is just 4.1 per cent in the parliament as we…





Source: Thisday Newspaper