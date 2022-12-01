Bauchi Govt Approves N30,000 Minimum Wage for Civil Servants on G7, Above









Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the implementation of the consequential adjustment of the N30, 000 National Minimum Wage for the state civil servants on Grade 07 and above at both state and local government levels with effect from December 1, 2022.

This was contained in a circular issued by the Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Servicom Matters Bureau, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Muhammad Sani Umar, and made available to journalists in Bauchi yesterday.

The statement added that the governor also approved the implementation of the financial benefit on staff promotions in both the state and local government services with effect from December 1, 2022.

He stated that the government is assiduously working towards domesticating the Harmonized Retirement Age for teachers in both primary and secondary schools in the state.

The permanent secretary explained that at the inception of the present administration in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper