N800bn Judgement against Shell: Supreme Court Decides Tomorrow





The Supreme Court of Nigeria will, tomorrow ( Friday December 2, 2022) deliver judgment on the claim by the Egbalor Community in Eleme LGA, Rivers State against Shell Nigeria and its parent companies for a devastating oil spill which occurred in their community in 2018. The Nigerian Supreme Court is expected to deliver a judgment on a pending application by the Counsel to Egbalor Community, Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed SAN, challenging the validity of Shell’s appeal against an earlier ruling of the Court of Appeal Owerri which directed Shell Petroleum and its parent companies to deposit the entire judgment debt of N800 billion (approx. $1.9 billion) into court as a condition for stay of execution of the judgment within 48 hours of the order of Court. The Court also granted a Mareva injunction restraining Shell Nigeria and its parent companies from selling or disposing of any of its onshore and offshore assets in Nigeria until they fully comply with the Court’s…





Source: Thisday Newspaper